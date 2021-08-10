Cancel
Abta’s 2021 Travel Convention now open for registrations

By Samantha Mayling
Travel Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbta has opened registrations for its Travel Convention, which is due to be held in person and online on October 13. The venue for the hybrid event will be East Wintergarden in Canary Wharf, London. The association said there will be a limited number of in-person attendees, with places available...

