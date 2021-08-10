Abta’s 2021 Travel Convention now open for registrations

The travel situation in the UK is constantly changing, and as I write this we enter “Freedom Day,” which means mask wearing and socially distancing, and most other COVID measures, are now an individual’s choice rather than a legal requirement. Having said that, many businesses are choosing to make their own statements on this and are asking customers to continue with COVID safety restrictions. This makes traveling in London interesting, to say the least. For those travelers who want to continue with the same measures — wearing a mask, socially distancing — there doesn’t have to be any change at all, but for those who would prefer to not take those measures, there will still be some instances where restrictions must be followed. Maybe because of a certain level of confusion in the city, and the country as a whole, London remains very quiet. Have a mask on hand and be ready to use it, and you might find it’s the ideal time to visit the city.