Royals turned a double play on a ball that tied for the hardest-hit in Statcast era
Royals middle infielders Nicky Lopez and Whit Merrifield have become one of the best double-play combinations in baseball this season. Merrifield leads all MLB second basemen with 74 double-plays turned (a whopping 16 more than second-place Jake Cronenworth of the Padres). Lopez is sixth among shortstops in that category, despite playing in just 87% of the Royals’ games at that position.www.kansascity.com
