Which transfers could make an instant impact at UVA this fall?

It's a little hard to consider any team quarterbacked by Tom Brady a legitimate underdog or sleeper. Although it differed between each sportsbook, the odds Brady and the Buccaneers would take home Super Bowl 55 put them as one of the five or six favorites to win it all. After an underachieving regular season, Tampa Bay entered the NFC Wild Card Round as the No. 5 seed with little expectation of making it past the divisional round.