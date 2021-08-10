Cancel
Which transfers could make an instant impact at UVA this fall?

By Jacquie Franciulli
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia football welcomed several transfers ahead of the 2021 season. Can anyone make an instant impact?. Woods is probably the most well known transfer this upcoming season. The Oklahoma State transfer stands at 6-foot-7, 265-pounds. He is big. He is fast. He is physical. The top-100 transfer in 247Sports' rankings will be a big mismatch for opposing defenses and a big threat in the red zone for the Cavaliers.

Charlottesville, VANBC 29 News

UVA football wide receivers working hard during fall camp

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Expectations within the University of Virginia football program are high entering the 2021 campaign, but there’s one position group in particular that believes it’s ready to help elevate the offense this fall. “The beauty of the group is the group,” Wide Receivers Coach Marques Hagans said.

