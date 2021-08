EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. As exciting as an animated Marvel series is about to arrive, What If..? will make it even more interesting as it will be telling various stories of alternate realities from the events we already know of in the MCU. It changes the game and ups the notch with what is in store for every hero and villain and as it will grace the screens in a few days, the release time has been revealed. So, what time will it come out?