Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Caeleb Dressel: A Humble Olympic Champion Is Not Counting His Medals

teamusa.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO — At the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Caeleb Dressel joined elite company. The 24-year-old swimmer won five Olympic gold medals in Tokyo, a feat that only 10 other Olympians have accomplished, including swimmers Michael Phelps, Matt Biondi, and Mark Spitz. Historic figures on the list include Finnish running legend Paavo Nurmi, who won five Olympic gold medals on the track in 1924, American Anton Heida who claimed five golds in gymnastics at the 1904 Games, and Eric Heiden, who famously speed-skated to five Olympic gold medals at the 1980 Lake Placid Games.

www.teamusa.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Apple
Person
Matt Biondi
Person
Michael Phelps
Person
Eric Heiden
Person
Paavo Nurmi
Person
Katie Ledecky
Person
Mark Spitz
Person
Caeleb Dressel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Gold Medals#Gymnastics#Swimming#Finnish#American#The University Of Florida#Hungarian#Olympian#Team Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Celebritiesthespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of U.S. Star Caeleb Dressel

Caeleb Dressel and his wife, Meghan, produced one of the most-heartwarming moments of the Summer Olympics to date on Wednesday night. The star United States swimmer took home the gold in the men’s 100M freestyle final. It was one of the most-thrilling events of the Tokyo Games thus far. Dressel,...
Musicthefocus.news

Who is Caeleb Dressel’s wife? Meet Olympic swimmer's childhood sweetheart Meghan Haila

“The next Michael Phelps”, aka “the next American Aquaman”, aka American freestyle and butterfly swimmer Caeleb Dressel, is a multiple record holder and two-time Olympic gold medalist, but he’s not a fan of the spotlight. He married his high school sweetheart, Meghan Haila, on Valentine’s Day Eve – so, who is Caeleb Dressel’s wife of five months, Meghan Haila Dressel?
PetsTODAY.com

Even Caeleb Dressel's dog is a world-class swimmer — watch the video

Caeleb Dressel is one of the fastest humans in the water, and it turns out his pet might have the same quality!. Dressel — who took home five gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics — shared a video on Thursday of his beloved black Labrador retriever, Jane, swimming an impressive length of nearly 25 meters in the pool.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Sorry, Caeleb Dressel Isn’t Single—Meet His Wife & High School Sweetheart

If there was an Olympic medal for the most supportive spouse, Caeleb Dressel‘s wife would most certainly take home the gold. The 24-year-old Olympic swimmer’s partner has been by his side—both virtually and beyond—throughout his journey at the Tokyo Olympics. But many fans are just finding out about her for the first time after watching her cheer him on from the sidelines. Caeleb’s wife, Meghan Haila, watched on from home in Florida while her husband competed in six different events at the Tokyo Summer Games. But it was her reaction to one event in particular that captured the hearts of audiences...
Swimming & SurfingTODAY.com

Gold medal swimmer Caeleb Dressel and his family visit TODAY plaza live

Fresh from winning five gold medals in Tokyo, swimmer Caeleb Dressel visits the TODAY plaza live in New York, along with his wife, Meghan, and his mom and dad, Christina and Mike. Al Roker brings him items Dressel told Craig Melvin thought he’d deserve after Tokyo: a Millennium Falcon Lego kit, a Stetson cowboy hat and a fanny pack.Aug. 3, 2021.
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

Olympics: Caeleb Dressel Destroys Field For 50 Freestyle Gold Behind Olympic-Record Mark Of 21.07 (Updated)

Olympics: Caeleb Dressel Destroys Field For 50 Freestyle Gold Behind Olympic-Record 21.07. The pressure on him was immense. Cameras were everywhere. Millions of eyes watched on TV. The comparisons to a certain 28-time Olympic medalist were endless – and unfair. In a way, he was set up for failure more than he was for success. On a stage where a single mistake can be damning, and where he was the hunted, near-perfection was required.
AnimalsSwimInfo

Jane Dressel, Black Labrador Retriever of Caeleb Dressel, Puts On Speed Display Of Her Own (Video)

Jane Dressel, Black Labrador Retriever of Caeleb Dressel, Puts On Speed Display Of Her Own (Video) Speedy athletes apparently have speedy pets, as evidenced in a video that Olympic champion Caeleb Dressel shared to his Instagram account late in the week. Dressel, who won five gold medals at the recently concluded Olympic Games in Tokyo, posted a video of Jane, his black Labrador Retriever, swimming almost the length of a 25-meter pool in impressive fashion. The dog dives off the starting block and follows Dressel down the lane in quick fashion, with the American standout waving a toy.
Sportsmediaite.com

WATCH: Black Lab Does Something No Human Could Do at the Olympics — Keep Up With Gold Medal-Winning Swimmer Caeleb Dressel

The fastest swimmer in the world, US Olympian Caeleb Dressel is fresh off an incredible performance at the Tokyo Games, winning five gold medals. With seven gold total golds from two Olympic games, Dressel is already back in the pool, training at the University of Florida. Trying to find formiddable competition to train against, Dressel was joined by his very talented black lab, Jane.
SportsFrankfort Times

King Caeleb: Dressel joins elite club with dazzling Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — There was no joy in the process for Caeleb Dressel. Sleepless nights. Hardly any appetite. A virtual cocoon of an Olympics, cut off from his wife, family and friends back in Florida. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy