Caeleb Dressel: A Humble Olympic Champion Is Not Counting His Medals

If there was an Olympic medal for the most supportive spouse, Caeleb Dressel‘s wife would most certainly take home the gold. The 24-year-old Olympic swimmer’s partner has been by his side—both virtually and beyond—throughout his journey at the Tokyo Olympics. But many fans are just finding out about her for the first time after watching her cheer him on from the sidelines. Caeleb’s wife, Meghan Haila, watched on from home in Florida while her husband competed in six different events at the Tokyo Summer Games. But it was her reaction to one event in particular that captured the hearts of audiences...