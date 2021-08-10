2 people sent to hospital after crashing moped into dump truck in Lynn

LYNN, Mass. — Two people are suffering from injuries after crashing their moped into a dump truck on Washington Street and Western Avenue in Lynn Tuesday morning.

The Lynn Fire Department told Boston 25 News they were first alerted to the accident at 9:24 a.m.

The two people on the moped were a man and a woman. The man is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries while the woman is suffering from serious injuries. They were both taken to Salem Hospital.

Fire officials added that the circumstances surrounding how the accident occurred are still under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2021 Cox Media Group