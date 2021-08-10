Cancel
Lynn, MA

2 people sent to hospital after crashing moped into dump truck in Lynn

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
LYNN, Mass. — Two people are suffering from injuries after crashing their moped into a dump truck on Washington Street and Western Avenue in Lynn Tuesday morning.

The Lynn Fire Department told Boston 25 News they were first alerted to the accident at 9:24 a.m.

The two people on the moped were a man and a woman. The man is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries while the woman is suffering from serious injuries. They were both taken to Salem Hospital.

Fire officials added that the circumstances surrounding how the accident occurred are still under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

