Appreciating a slow Saturday morning, and quiet time | Kevin Merrill

This label pays tribute to ancestors of Willamette Valley Vineyards founder Jim Bernau — French-Canadian fur trader Pierre Chrysologue and Kitty Pambrun, who from 1832 until Pierre’s death in 1841 led Fort Nez Perce near the confluence of the Walla Walla and Columbia rivers. Pronounced “may-tee,” this red is built on the shoulders of Cabernet Sauvignon (62%) with Syrah helping to flesh out the midpalate and adding to its approachability. There’s a lot to like in its profile of sweet cherries, blueberry preserves and baking chocolate. It’s rich with cocoa and cherry juice as the tannins arrive just in time to provide some late grip. Despite the Walla Walla reference, don’t look for this wine under the Pambrun or Maison Bleue brands, but instead under the Willamette Valley Vineyards lineup. Suggestd pairings range from prime rib, brisket, burgers with blue cheese and onions, roast duck with pecan purée, wood-fired pizza with sausage and mushrooms as well as desserts featuring dark chocolate.