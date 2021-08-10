Fisker Stock Surges as Morgan Stanley Praises Production Schedule Targets

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mister Car Wash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.