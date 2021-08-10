Cancel
Fisker Stock Surges as Morgan Stanley Praises Production Schedule Targets

By Rob Lenihan
Street.Com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFisker (FSR) - Get Report shifted into a high gear Tuesday after Morgan Stanley resumed coverage of the electric vehicle company with an overweight rating and a $40 price target. Shares of the Manhattan Beach, Calif., company were rising 27.3% to $19.07 on Tuesday. Analyst Adam Jonas said in a...

