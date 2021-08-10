Oracle targets data warehouse rivals with automated features for HeatWave MySQL service

With a view to companies that want to modernize their Oracle WebLogic environments, the US manufacturer is announcing its new Oracle Verrazzano Enterprise Container Platform in version 1.0. It should not only simplify the secure provision and management of containerized applications on Kubernetes, but also enable standardized application lifecycle management (ALM) for microservices and WebLogic server applications. In addition, Oracle emphasizes in the announcement that Verrazzano will be available as open source and that it can be used across clusters both on-premises and in the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure as well as on the platforms of other cloud providers.