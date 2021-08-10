Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Oracle targets data warehouse rivals with automated features for HeatWave MySQL service

By Paul Gillin
siliconangle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOracle Corp. today embellished the HeatWave database query accelerator it introduced last year with machine learning-based automation features that it says further improve performance. MySQL Autopilot, which is being introduced today, includes automated provisioning, parallel loading, data placement, query plan improvement, scheduling and error recovery. Oracle said the automated features...

siliconangle.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oracle Database#Data Warehouse#Cloud Service#Heatwave Mysql#Oracle Corp#Mysql Autopilot#Redshift#Aurora#Google Llc#Bigquery#Snowflake Inc#Tpc H#Mysql Scale#Data Management#Sun Microsystems Inc#Lamp#Apache#Php#Db Engines#Tb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
AWS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Oracle
NewsBreak
Software
Related
StocksInvestorPlace

Oracle Is Betting Its Cloud Services Will Continue Its Growth Story

Investors in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) — at least, those who came on board after 2002 — have been a pretty happy lot. When the dotcom bubble burst in 2000, ORCL stock was hammered. In just two years, investors saw their holdings drop in value by more than 80%. However, since 2002, Oracle shares have been in growth mode.
Technologytowardsdatascience.com

Data Transformation and Feature Engineering

How to Choose the Appropriate Technique for Your Data. Data transformation is the process of converting raw data into a format or structure that would be more suitable for model building and also data discovery in general. It is an imperative step in feature engineering that facilitates discovering insights. This article will cover techniques of numeric data transformation: log transformation, clipping methods, and data scaling.
Industryfreightwaves.com

Warehouse automation the next necessary frontier of logistics digitization

Due to strong consumer spending, the growth of ecommerce and other factors, transportation companies are incorporating more automation and tech into their operations to streamline administrative tasks and give more visibility to customers. The industry’s digital transformation is well underway. Based on a PitchBook report from 2020, venture capital investment in warehousing automation technology in particular saw a 57% increase from 2019 to 2020.
SoftwareZDNet

DotData boasts automated feature engineering for Databricks

Last week, dotData, a company focused on automated feature engineering (AutoFE) and automated machine learning (AutoML), announced the integration of its AutoFE technology with the Databricks platform. Feature engineering is one of the toughest parts of building a machine learning model because it requires both technical and domain knowledge to determine which columns in the source data are most relevant to the model's predictions. DotData's new integration enables Databricks users, including those without advanced data science expertise, to design richer ML model features, tackle more challenging AI use cases and enhance model accuracy.
EconomyTechCrunch

Third Wave Automation raises $40M to bring its autonomous forklifts to warehouses

The California-based startup, which was founded in 2018, has raised $40 million in a Series B round led by Norwest Venture Partners, including participation from prior investors Innovation Endeavors and Eclipse, along with Toyota Ventures, according to a Form D filed with regulators. Matt Howard, general partner at Norwest Venture Partners, will join Third Wave’s board of directors.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Data Warehouse as a Service Market is in Huge Demand | IBM, AWS, Google

The latest study released on the Global Data Warehouse as a Service Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Data Warehouse as a Service Market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Big Data Technology and Service Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants IBM, Oracle, Microsoft

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Big Data Technology and Service Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Big Data Technology and Service Market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Warehouse Automation Markets 2021-2025 - Expanding Use Of Artificial Intelligence & Increasing Adoption Of Robotics In Warehouse Automation

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Warehouse Automation Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global warehouse automation market is likely to record growth at a CAGR of 13.6% during the period spanning 2021-2025, and reach US$30.99...
Softwaremarketresearchtelecast.com

Oracle launches Verrazzano automated container platform

With a view to companies that want to modernize their Oracle WebLogic environments, the US manufacturer is announcing its new Oracle Verrazzano Enterprise Container Platform in version 1.0. It should not only simplify the secure provision and management of containerized applications on Kubernetes, but also enable standardized application lifecycle management (ALM) for microservices and WebLogic server applications. In addition, Oracle emphasizes in the announcement that Verrazzano will be available as open source and that it can be used across clusters both on-premises and in the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure as well as on the platforms of other cloud providers.
Softwarethefastmode.com

Automated Management Software: What 5G Private Networks Need to Succeed Featured

Manufacturing facilities where all processes are connected and automated with zero-latency? Warehouses and logistics centers where orders are automatically fulfilled and dispatched as they come in? Both of these and much more are part of the 5G communications revolution. 5G will provide the speed, robustness and near-zero latency powering the networks that will make possible the super-fast and accurate communications that these use cases require.
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Manual security testing services vs. automated AppSec tools: Which to use?

Manual security testing services and automated AppSec tools have their place in DevOps. Knowing which to use will make your security efforts more effective. The post Manual security testing services vs. automated AppSec tools: Which to use? appeared first on Software Integrity Blog. *** This is a Security Bloggers Network...
SoftwareGigaom

GigaOm Radar for Data Warehouses

This report aims to give readers a solid understanding of data warehouse technology and provide the tools they need to evaluate the key points of differentiation among product offerings. Data warehouses offer businesses a storage and access solution that enables them to perform complex analytics and to gain insights that...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

A Python tool for Data Processing, Analysis, and ML Automation in a few lines of code

A data science model development pipeline involves various components including data collection, data processing, Exploratory data analysis, modeling, and deployment. Before training a machine learning or deep learning model, it’s essential to clean or process the dataset and fit it for training. Processes like handling missing records, removing redundant features, and feature analysis are part of the data processing component.
ComputersPhandroid

8 Best Google Drive alternatives for cloud file backup

Google offers its users a wide array of services that they have cleverly tied and integrated into each other, with the idea being that it would create a more cohesive system that just works across the board. Google Drive is one of the features and acts as the backup of choice for Android, like the photos you take, videos, and even messages.
Marketscommunitynewscorp.com

Data Masking Market Investment Analysis | Microsoft, IBM, Oracle

A new Research Report published by JCMR under the title Global Data Masking Market (COVID 19 Version) can grow into the world’s most important market which has played an important role in making progressive impacts on the global economy. The Global Data Masking Market Report presents a dynamic vision for concluding and researching market size, market hope and competitive environment. The study is derived from primary and secondary Research and consists of qualitative & Quality analysis. The main company in this Research is Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, Informatica, Micro Focus, NextLabs, Mentis, Compuware, Imperva, Comforte, IRI, Thales eSecurity, Protegrity.
Softwarecloudsavvyit.com

How to Automate MySQL Database Migrations With Skeema

Skeema is an open-source CLI tool that lets you synchronize MySQL database schemas across multiple hosts. It works with plain SQL files containing CREATE TABLE statements. Database migrations are one of the most common challenges in the software development process. How do you version your schema and apply changes to all your environments?
Softwaresiliconangle.com

DevOps feature management service LaunchDarkly raises $200M at $3B valuation

LaunchDarkly, a feature management platform for DevOps teams, said today it has raised $200 million in late-stage financing led by Lead Edge Capital LLC to scale up its core feature platform. Also participating in today’s Series D round were new investors Top Tier Capital Partners and Insight Venture Partners as...
SoftwareZDNet

Oracle's MySQL HeatWave goes on Autopilot

At the end of last year, Oracle took MySQL in a new direction by introducing a cloud database-as-a-service (DBaaS) that added analytics. Eight months later, its next act is introducing a new "Autopilot" feature to its MySQL Database Service with HeatWave that employs machine learning to juice OLTP and OLAP performance of the database. This marks the second time that Oracle has applied machine learning to optimizing the operation of the database, but compared to the Autonomous Database, MySQL HeatWave's Autopilot capabilities are designed to introduce intelligent automation to a market working with small departmental databases that prefers open source, is cost-sensitive, and is more accustomed to manual knob turning.
Internetsiliconangle.com

New Android malware targets Facebook users through social media hijacking

A newly discovered Android Trojan is believed to have more than 10,000 victims through social media hijacking, third-party app stores and sideloaded applications. Detailed today by researchers at Zimperium Inc.’s lab, the malware, dubbed “FlyTrap,” employs social engineering tricks to compromise Facebook accounts. it was found to have come from Vietnam, with malicious actors running the session hijacking campaign since March.

Comments / 0

Community Policy