PHOTOS, VIDEO: Monkeys & Baby Elephant Finally Arrive in New Finale Scene, Medicine Cabinet with Mary Poppins Reference Added to Jungle Cruise at Magic Kingdom

By Kayla Pareti
WDW News Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last herd of major additions for the jungle-trekking attraction have arrived to the queue and along the rivers of Jungle Cruise in Magic Kingdom. In the queue line, just behind the wall of life preservers that were added a few days prior, sits a medicine cabinet of sorts, with a large variety of bottles and supplies to sustain every jungle traveler.

