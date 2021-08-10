PHOTOS, VIDEO: Monkeys & Baby Elephant Finally Arrive in New Finale Scene, Medicine Cabinet with Mary Poppins Reference Added to Jungle Cruise at Magic Kingdom

Just recently, Walt Disney World Guests got to experience Haunted Mansion at Magic Kingdom with the lights on as they were evacuated off of the dark ride!. Filled with grim grinning ghosts, singing busts, wall-to-wall creeps, hot and cold running chills, and of course, the Ghost Host, this Magic Kingdom ride draws in Guest after Guest as they visit the 999 happy haunts. However, those who were riding Haunted Mansion a few days ago were in for a treat as they got to experience the dark ride with the lights on!