Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Refinance Applications Soared After Removal of Adverse Market Fee

By Maurie Backman
Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA costly fee is now off the table for refinances, and not surprisingly, applications are up. Last year, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the government-sponsored entities that buy mortgages) began imposing a 0.50% mortgage refinance fee with loan amounts of $125,000 or higher. Dubbed the Adverse Market Refinance Fee, it came at a time when the economy was shaky and the idea of giving out mortgages was a riskier prospect.

www.fool.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Loan#Refinance#Mortgage Lender#Fannie Mae#Freddie Mac#Black Knight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Mortgages
Related
House Rentthemreport.com

Fannie Mae Opens the Door for Renters to Become Homeowners

Has announced a new feature in its automated underwriting system (AUS) to incorporate consumers’ rent payments in the mortgage credit evaluation process. Beginning September 18, 2021, Fannie Mae’s Desktop Underwriter (DU) will enable single-family lenders–with permission from mortgage applicants–to automatically identify recurring rent payments in the applicant’s bank statement data to deliver a more inclusive credit assessment. For qualified renters who may have limited credit history, but a strong rent payment history, Fannie Mae’s DU enhancement creates new opportunities for homeownership, while promoting safe and sound lending.
EconomyHousing Wire

On-time rent now counts in Fannie Mae underwriting

On-time rental payments will now factor in to Fannie Mae underwriting calculations, and missed rental payments won’t keep borrowers from getting a mortgage. The Federal Housing Finance Agency today announced that positive rental payment history will be taken into account in the government sponsored entity’s underwriting system. The change is...
EconomyMotley Fool

Why I Pay for a Heating and Cooling Service Contract

Here's why homeowners should consider signing up for prepaid maintenance agreements. As a homeowner, I'm well aware that my housing costs are by no means limited to my monthly mortgage payments. I also have property taxes and insurance to deal with, as well as home maintenance and repairs. Working property...
Real Estaterismedia.com

Fannie Mae Launches Underwriting Feature to Incentivize Homeownership

Fannie Mae added a feature to its automated underwriting system to incorporate consumers’ rent payments in the mortgage credit evaluation process. Beginning Sept.18, 2021, Fannie Mae’s Desktop Underwriter® (DU®) will enable single-family lenders—with permission from mortgage applicants—to automatically identify recurring rent payments in the applicant’s bank statement data to deliver a more inclusive credit assessment. For qualified renters who may have limited credit history but a strong rent payment history, Fannie Mae’s DU enhancement creates new opportunities for homeownership while promoting safe-and-sound lending.
Real EstateMotley Fool

When Will the Red-Hot Austin Housing Market Cool Off?

With no crystal ball at hand, it's tough to figure out when the market will cool. Still, there are factors that traditionally cause a slowdown. While we can't say precisely when the red-hot Austin housing market will cool off, we can outline factors that will lead to less intense competition for homes and a stabilization of home prices.
Real Estaterismedia.com

HUD and FHFA Collaborate on Fair Housing Initiatives

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) entered into a collaborative agreement regarding fair housing and fair lending coordination. Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), the two agencies will focus on enhancing their enforcement of the Fair Housing Act, which HUD is primarily charged with administering and enforcing, and their oversight of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Banks, all of which FHFA regulates.
Real EstatePosted by
NJ.com

I need cash. Should I try a reverse mortgage or just move?

Q. I am 69 and a registered nurse. I haven’t been working for the last four years because employers consider me old and too expensive for them. I have supported myself with my IRA, Social Security and a small monthly pension. I have about $550,000 of equity in my home, but I have a mortgage balance of $260,000. I am unable to refinance because my debt ratio is too high. I am in despair and discouraged. I am house rich but daily poor. Is there another way to access the equity such as a reverse mortgage or should I just move? I don’t have any family to leave my estate to.
House RentHousing Wire

Fannie Mae’s rental payment change worries some

The mortgage industry had mixed feelings about the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s move to count positive rental history in Fannie Mae’s underwriting process. Advocates for affordable housing cheered the move. Lenders appeared to be supportive of the change. But some in the mortgage industry fear it is an irresponsible loosening of credit restrictions.
Businessnorthbaybusinessjournal.com

Mortgage rates are pushed higher by strong employment data

After falling four of the past five weeks, mortgage rates reversed course and moved higher. According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average climbed to 2.87% with an average 0.7 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount. They are in addition to the interest rate.) It was 2.77% a week ago and 2.96% a year ago.
Real EstateMotley Fool

3 Sacrifices I've Made Since Becoming a Homeowner

Owning a home is expensive. Here are some of the things I've had to cut back on to afford it. When my husband and I set out to buy a house a little more than 10 years ago, we knew we didn't want to take out too high a mortgage. We actually made a 50% down payment on our home to keep our monthly mortgage costs affordable.This gave us enough money left over to not only cover our remaining expenses but enjoy ourselves, too.
Real Estatethemreport.com

Fannie, Freddie’s Home-Retention Actions

Information released by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) covering May show a sum of 65,243 foreclosure prevention actions during the 31-day period, which brings the number of such actions taken by government-sponsored enterprises Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac since the FHFA's 2008 formation to almost 6 million (5,965,347). The...
Personal FinanceMotley Fool

Consumer Credit Use in June Sees Biggest Increase in a Decade

Americans are borrowing a lot more in 2021. June was an optimistic time for many Americans. As lockdowns, mask mandates, and travel restrictions began to disappear, the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic appeared to be receding, and people became excited for a recovery summer. With the end of the pandemic...
Real EstatePosted by
Money

Mortgage Rates Slide Again | August 13, 2021

Mortgage rates are down for the second day in a row as the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped to 3.31%. Rates for other loan categories were lower as well, although the rates on 5/1 adjustable-rate purchase and refinance loans stayed the same. Lower rates are good news...
Personal FinanceMotley Fool

Millions Have Applied for Auto Loans Through Ally in 2021. Should You?

Ally auto loans are experiencing a record-breaking year. Should you consider them for your next vehicle loan?. This year is full of financial surprises. For example, the unusually red-hot housing market shows few signs of cooling. And as the global pandemic continues to rage, there's a shortage of new and used cars caused by an electronic chip shortage.
House Rentyourmoney.com

Private rental evictions soar after ban ends

This represented 3,023 possessions by private landlords in Q2. The MoJ said this was a higher share compared to before the pandemic. For the same period in 2019, action from this part of the rental market made up 23% of claims. Possession claims are down on pre-pandemic levels however, with...
Real Estatefox7austin.com

Mortgage eClosings making refinancing easier than ever

The need to stay socially distant amid the coronavirus pandemic resulted in the increased emergence of digital mortgage closings, allowing both lenders and prospective home buyers to complete the real estate transaction from just about anywhere with an internet connection. In addition, more lenders are becoming certified for remote online notarization (RON), allowing them to sign closing documents without the need to be physically present with a notary.

Comments / 0

Community Policy