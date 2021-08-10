Refinance Applications Soared After Removal of Adverse Market Fee
A costly fee is now off the table for refinances, and not surprisingly, applications are up. Last year, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the government-sponsored entities that buy mortgages) began imposing a 0.50% mortgage refinance fee with loan amounts of $125,000 or higher. Dubbed the Adverse Market Refinance Fee, it came at a time when the economy was shaky and the idea of giving out mortgages was a riskier prospect.www.fool.com
