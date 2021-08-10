USTC buys Comstar Supply
EDISON, N.J. ï¿½ USTC Corp, Inc., a leading value-added distributor of telecommunications materials, supply chain solutions, and technical expertise announced today that it has acquired Comstar Supply, Inc., a national distributor of outside plant material and equipment for the broadband industry. With this transaction, USTC Corp now operates seven distribution locations in the U.S., with plans to significantly grow its service territory and customer base. The financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed.www.lightreading.com
Comments / 0