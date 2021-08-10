Cancel
Edison, NJ

USTC buys Comstar Supply

By Light Reading
Light Reading
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDISON, N.J. ï¿½ USTC Corp, Inc., a leading value-added distributor of telecommunications materials, supply chain solutions, and technical expertise announced today that it has acquired Comstar Supply, Inc., a national distributor of outside plant material and equipment for the broadband industry. With this transaction, USTC Corp now operates seven distribution locations in the U.S., with plans to significantly grow its service territory and customer base. The financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

