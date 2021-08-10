USTC buys Comstar Supply

According to Oleg Khaykin, the CEO of network-testing and monitoring equipment supplier Viavi, it is both the best of times and the worst of times. "On one hand it's the best of times, because now you have visibility of a big backlog," Khaykin said during Viavi's quarterly conference call, according to a Seeking Alpha transcript. The company this week released its fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 earnings. "But it's also the worst of times because you cannot get all the product you need when you need it. "