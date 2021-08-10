Cancel
Carolina Beach, NC

The Carolina Beach Music Festival returns for 35th year

By WECT Staff
WECT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This weekend you can shake and shag and enjoy the sunshine on the beach for the 35th Annual Carolina Beach Music Festival. It’s one of the longest running beach festivals in the country, right here in our own backyard. The annual event was canceled last year due to the covid-19 pandemic. This year, organizers say coronavirus protocols will be in place to help alleviate spreading the virus and the number of people who can attend is limited.

