Nashville, TN

Ride-hail driver accused of assaulting passenger in Nashville

By Nick Beres
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
A ride-hail driver, who is accused of assaulting a passenger in Nashville, was taken into custody overnight.

Metro police said the victim told them that she and 46-year-old Albert Boakye argued over a missed turn near Highway 70.

She told police that Boakye got angry and stopped on the side of the road, where he allegedly took her out of the car by grabbing her neck and throwing her to the ground.

Police said she suffered sustained bruises and lacerations to her head. The driver fled the scene.

Detectives identified Boakye as the suspect using a photo from the ride-hailing app. They later issued a warrant for his arrest, charging him with misdemeanor assault.

TIPS TO STAY SAFE WHILE YOU TRAVEL

Ride-hailing apps are a popular way to get around, so we're going in-depth on ways you can stay safe as you travel.

Safety.com says the best ways to protect yourself include waiting for your ride in a safe place, where it's well-lit and in the presence of other people.

Verify the car, the driver and the license plate and make sure they match your reservation.

Also, if you can, don't ride alone. If you can share the car with a friend, do it. There's strength in numbers.

