Alert: Severe weather, minor flooding possible

Effective: 2021-08-14 22:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Calhoun; Yalobusha The National Weather Service in Memphis has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Western Calhoun County in northeastern Mississippi Eastern Yalobusha County in northwestern Mississippi * Until midnight CDT. * At 1013 PM CDT, Doppler radar continues to indicate nearly stationary thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall across the area. Some locations across northwest and central Calhoun County have received over 5 inches of rainfall over the past 3 hours. Additional rainfall is expected through midnight. Flash flooding is likely ongoing in these areas. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Water Valley, Bruce, Calhoun City, Derma, Pittsboro, Banner, Big Creek, Skuna, Ellard, Shepherd, Benwood, Bounds, Tyson, Pine Valley, Retreat, Spearman, Gums, Sarepta and Bryant. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
