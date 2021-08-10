Dominion Voting Sues Newsmax, OAN Over Election Claims

The warning signs for Democrats in 2022 are continuing to pile up. The biggest sign of where things may be going is the retirement of Democratic Rep. Ron Kind, who announced he would not be running for reelection for his Wisconsin seat. Kind represents a district that former President Donald Trump won by almost 5 points in 2020, and Kind himself escaped his GOP opponent by just 2.6% last November. Without a battle-tested incumbent to defend the seat, Republicans now have the inside track on another seat with Democrats holding a slim House majority.