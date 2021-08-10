Cancel
Sysco sales bounce back with restaurant demand

By Amanda Drane
Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

Buoyed by a post-vaccination boom in restaurant sales, Sysco Corp. on Tuesday reported a steep fourth quarter revenue recovery. The largest foodservice distributor in North America reported a $151 million profit (29 cents a share) in the quarter ended July 3, compared to $618 million loss ($1.22) during the same period in 2020. Revenues jumped 82 percent to $16.1 billion from $8.87 billion last year.

