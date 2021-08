Tires should never be neglected. The safety of your vehicle depends on it. Your car’s brakes, along with the tires, are two of the most crucial components of your vehicle. Ensuring you are driving a safe vehicle is important not only for your own safety but for other people on the road as well. Having a tire safety checklist is an important part of making sure you are driving a safe vehicle. When you get behind the wheel, especially to travel long distances, you should perform a quick safety check on your vehicle, including an inspection of your tires.