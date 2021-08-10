Cancel
Immigration

'Your World' on $3.5T infrastructure plan, migrant surge

Cover picture for the articleThis is a rush transcript from "Your World with Neil Cavuto," August 10, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. CHARLES PAYNE, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: The Senate officially unveiling its $3.5 trillion human infrastructure. The bill is chock full of freebies things like a free pre-K, free two years of community college, expanding health care benefits, money for job training and green energy. But who's paying for all of this, and with Americans already seeing prices spike on everything from airfares and rental cars, to hotels and high gas prices, is all of this DC spending going to keep inflation going?

