Premier League

Report suggests Harry Kane potentially open to new Tottenham contract

By Dustin George-Miller
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe speculation surrounding Harry Kane’s future at Tottenham Hotspur continues to swirl and doesn’t appear to be abating anytime soon. Manchester City, the club most interested in purchasing Kane, still appear to be playing coy with an acceptable bid, said to be around £150-160m, and there has been speculation that they are soft-pedaling a future bid for Kane after the £100m purchase of Jack Grealish from Manchester City.

Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Ledley King confident Tottenham can match Harry Kane’s ambition

Ledley King believes Tottenham can match Harry Kane’s ambition as the striker’s future remains in the balance. Kane wants to leave this summer in order to win trophies but the club have no plans to sell him and Manchester City have previously indicated they are not prepared to offer the sort of money that could tempt Spurs to change their mind.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Harry Kane set to end Tottenham hold out

Despite his return, the transfer saga between Kane and Tottenham far from over. In what sounds like good news for Tottenham supporters, striker Harry Kane is set to end his hold out and return to Spurs’ training by the end of the week. According to ESPN, however, Kane’s desire to...
NFLSB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur will fine Harry Kane for failure to return on time to training

Actions have consequences, and Harry Kane had to expect this. According to Dan Kilpatrick, Tottenham Hotspur will fine the want-away striker an undisclosed amount of money for his failure to report to preseason training Monday. Tottenham are planning to hit Harry Kane with a significant fine after the striker failed...
Premier Leaguetothelaneandback.com

Tottenham to show their authority by slapping Harry Kane with a hefty fine

Harry Kane facing significant fine from Tottenham for no-show in training. According to Evening Standard, Tottenham Hotspur are set to take an action against Harry Kane. The club are considering a significant fine. The sanction comes after the striker pulled a no-show to the training. Kane was supposed to return on 2nd August.
Premier LeagueFrankfort Times

Guardiola wants Harry Kane, prods Tottenham to negotiate

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is "very interested” in signing striker Harry Kane but he needs Tottenham to come to the negotiation table. The England captain wants out of Tottenham and has indicated City is his preferred destination.
Premier Leaguetothelaneandback.com

Harry Kane ruled out of Tottenham’s PL opener after extending his holiday

Harry Kane set to miss Tottenham’s PL opener after extending his holiday. The Telegraph (subscription required) provided the latest on the Harry Kane-Tottenham saga. According to the report, the striker is still missing from the club’s training. Against the club’s desire, Harry Kane has extended his holiday. The misery does not end there for Tottenham fans as the English talisman looks to have ruled himself out the opening Premier League game on August 15.

