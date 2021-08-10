Anne Cheng of Supercharge Lab: “Excellence is about raising the bar — not marginally but to the best that it can be, and then testing the limits of how much further we can take it”
The best advice I’ve been given was to have a commitment to excellence. It’s been the biggest driver of value in everything I do, and the reason why our clients trust us. Excellence is about raising the bar — not marginally but to the best that it can be, and then testing the limits of how much further we can take it.thriveglobal.com
Comments / 0