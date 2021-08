The Pathfinder’s reputation precedes it. When the boxy Nissan made its debut as a two-door sport-ute in 1987, it became the “it” vehicle for a generation of voyagers and thrill seekers. Originally based on Nissan’s Hardbody Truck, its unmistakable angular build boasted a modern interior and serious off-road capability. A premium vehicle with a penchant for outdoor leisure activities, the Pathfinder was quick to develop a cult following among adventure aficionados, and it lasted through the decades. After 34 years of evolution, Nissan has honored its heritage by delivering a fifth-generation Pathfinder that is more rugged, more capable, and more luxurious than ever before.