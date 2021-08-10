Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Lafayette, Ray, Saline by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 02:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Carroll; Lafayette; Ray; Saline A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Ray, southwestern Carroll, west central Saline and northeastern Lafayette Counties through 1000 AM CDT At 937 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Norborne, or 9 miles east of Lexington, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Higginsville, Carrollton, Waverly, Norborne, Hardin, Corder, Alma, Malta Bend, Blackburn, Dover, Mount Leonard and Grand Pass. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
