Flood Warning issued for Lawrence by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 05:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 04:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Lawrence The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Embarras River at Lawrenceville affecting Lawrence County. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Embarras River at Lawrenceville. * Until early Friday morning. * At 4:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 31.5 feet. * Flood stage is 30.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:45 AM CDT Wednesday was 31.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 31.6 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 33.0 feet, Kelly`s Lake Lane, 1160N, is inundated. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Embarras River Lawrenceville 30.0 31.5 Wed 4 am CDT 31.4 27.7 22.5

