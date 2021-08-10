Cancel
Boston, MA

Alcoholic Mountain Dew? Boston Beer, Pepsi team up to make it happen

By Jessica Bartlett
Boston Business Journal
 5 days ago
PepsiCo is moving one of its legacy brands into the alcohol space, partnering with Boston Beer Company to make an alcoholic Mountain Dew.

The Boston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

Boston, MA
Boston Business Journal

Menstrual product startup raises another $2M in seed extension

A women-owned maker of organic tampons and pads startup has extended its seed round to raise an additional $2 million. The MassMutual Catalyst Fund and Boston-based The Impact Seat's women-run investment teams led the investment in TOP, The Organic Project, a startup based in Duxbury. Additional investors included Maine Angels, Dirigo Angel Fund, Warfield Capital and nine others.
Revere, MA
Boston Business Journal

Revere Beach sand sculpting festival returns

This weekend marks the return of the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival, featuring elaborate sand sculptures from artists from across the U.S. and Canada. As many as 1 million people have walked along the beach to look at the sculptures in previous years. This year's sand sculptures all focus on the beach's 125th anniversary. The beach became America's first public beach on July 12, 1896.

