Cops: Rio Grande Tractor Supply Worker Assaulted, Kidnapped; Man Arrested

A 25-year-old from Atlantic City is now being charged for the murder of 18-year-old Bridgeton resident Davion Scarborough who was killed back in November of 2020. Reportedly, 25-year-old Jerry Crawford is now on the hook charges including first-degree murder and first-degree conspiracy to commit murder. He's not alone, though. There's another man, Yusuf Waites, who has also been indicted with the same charges. Crawford, however, was already in custody only two days before the alleged murder occurred.