Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle Township, NJ

Cops: Rio Grande Tractor Supply Worker Assaulted, Kidnapped; Man Arrested

By Chris Coleman
Posted by 
Rock 104.1
Rock 104.1
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cops in Middle Township say a man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted and kidnapped a cashier at a store last weekend. The Middle Township Police Department says the scene unfolded around 12:15 Sunday afternoon at Tractor Supply just off of the intersection of Routes 9 and 47 in Rio Grande after they received a call about a man, later identified as 34-year-old Clifford Kellogg of Erma, holding a woman who works at the store hostage.

rock1041.com

Comments / 0

Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Northfield NJ
559
Followers
1K+
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock1041.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Middle Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Middle Township, NJ
City
Rio Grande, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Hostage#Tractor Supply
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Traffic ViolationsPosted by
Rock 104.1

Lucky to Be Alive: Galloway Township Cop Struck by Hit-and-run Jeep

The Galloway Township Police Department says one of their officers escaped serious injuries after being struck by a hit-and-run Jeep Thursday night. The scene unfolded at around 11:30 PM, according to officials when GTPD Sgt. Patrick Neal was assisting a driver whose vehicle had broken down on East Jimmie Leeds Road near Second Avenue. While helping that driver, Neal was struck by a white Jeep Wrangler that fled from the area.
Egg Harbor Township, NJPosted by
Rock 104.1

Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Man Indicted for Drug-induced Death in February

An Atlantic County Grand Jury has returned an indictment against a man from Egg Harbor Township in connection to a drug-induced death back in February. 32-year-old Noel Castillo is facing strict liability for a drug-induced death, possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS, distribution of CDS, financial facilitation of criminal activity, and endangering child welfare charges, according to Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill.
Public SafetyPosted by
Rock 104.1

Prosecutor: Galloway Man Arrested, 342 Bricks of Heroin Seized

A Galloway Township man is facing a long list of charges after search warrants were executed at his house, at self-storage units, and a vehicle on Tuesday. Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill says 46-year-old Alfred Fuller, Jr., was charged with distribution of heroin/fentanyl, distribution of crack cocaine, possession of crack cocaine, possession of a weapon during a CDS offense, unlawful possession of a weapon, money laundering, and certain persons not to have weapons.
Cape May County, NJPosted by
Rock 104.1

Prosecutor: Lower Township, NJ Home Raided; Five Facing Drug Charges

Authorities say a home in Villas, Lower Township, was raided late last week and five people are now facing drug-related charges. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland says the arrests on Friday, August 6th, were the result of a cooperative narcotics investigation between his office, the Cape May County Sheriff’s Department, and the Lower Township Police Department.
Atlantic City, NJPosted by
Rock 104.1

Atlantic City NJ Cops: Search Warrant Leads to Three Arrests, Gun Seized

Cops in Atlantic City say three people were arrested after a narcotics investigation led to the recovery of a gun late last week. Detectives with the Atlantic City Police Department and members of the SWAT Team executed a search warrant in the first block of South Florida Avenue last Thursday, according to the ACPD, and also at a motel room in the 3000 block of Pacific Avenue.
Atlantic City, NJPosted by
Rock 104.1

Atlantic City Man Gets Locked Up Again Only 2 Days After Prison Release

A 25-year-old from Atlantic City is now being charged for the murder of 18-year-old Bridgeton resident Davion Scarborough who was killed back in November of 2020. Reportedly, 25-year-old Jerry Crawford is now on the hook charges including first-degree murder and first-degree conspiracy to commit murder. He's not alone, though. There's another man, Yusuf Waites, who has also been indicted with the same charges. Crawford, however, was already in custody only two days before the alleged murder occurred.
HealthPosted by
Rock 104.1

Wildwood Police Searching For Missing Man With Dementia

UPDATE: Wildwood Police say Mr. Ruggeriero has been located. Wildwood Police are searching for an elderly man suffering from dementia. Police are asking for your help trying to locate him. John Ruggiero is a 75-year-old white male who was last seen at about 10 pm on Monday, Aug 9 in...
Egg Harbor Township, NJPosted by
Rock 104.1

Woman Killed; Cops Investigating Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Hit-and-run Accident

Authorities continue to investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened last week in Egg Harbor Township. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and the Egg Harbor Township Police Department say minutes after midnight last Tuesday, July 28th, 61-year-old Star Wardell of Egg Harbor Township was crossing Washington Avenue when she was struck and killed by a vehicle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy