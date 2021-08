Filmmaker Corin Hardy had been working on the development of a new entry into The Crow franchise for years, with the adventure even having Aquaman star Jason Momoa attached as the lead, only for that project to ultimately fall apart, with Hardy noting that he's reluctant to reveal details of the narrative in a different medium as he's still holding out hope that the movie itself could happen one day. Hardy had even previously shared a photo of Momoa in the iconic Crow makeup, with that iteration of the project seemingly being scrapped entirely in 2018. The filmmaker recently directed multiple episodes of Gangs of London, which is out now on DVD and Blu-ray.