Madison Craig Berry, 29
Madison Craig Berry, 29, of Paducah passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah. Madison was a graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School in 2011 and later attended the Adult Easter Seals Program. He worked for National Maintenance and Kmart. Madison had several hobbies including his Apple electronics, playing video games, boating, spending time on the lake, traveling, going on cruises, and flying in helicopters. But his main passion in life was Riverboats.www.marshallcountydaily.com
