Steven Ray McChristian, 73

Steven Ray McChristian, age 73, of Arlington, passed away on Sunday, August 8, 2021 at his residence. Steve was born in Cairo, Illinois on October 30, 1947 to the late James and Frances Burgess McChristian. He was a member and recent music leader at Hopewell Baptist Church in Arlington. He was also as Mason with the Bardwell Masonic Lodge #499. Steve served three terms as Sheriff of Carlisle County from 1999 until his retirement in 2011. Before his law enforcement career, was an over the road trucker for 28 years. Steve was a cowboy at heart and often felt he was born in the wrong period of American history. He loved horses and was an active member of the Arlington Riding Club. Steve enjoyed being outdoors, especially taking care of his yard.