Dexter woman dies in single vehicle rollover
DOVER-FOXCROFT — A Dexter woman died Monday evening in a single vehicle rollover, according to Dover-Foxcroft Police. On a Tuesday morning post on the Dover-Foxcroft Police Department Facebook page, Cpl. Stephen Garib said the department responded to a reported single motor vehicle rollover on the Dexter Road around 7:57 p.m. The lone occupant/driver was identified as Amanda Wilbur, 43 of Dexter, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.observer-me.com
Comments / 0