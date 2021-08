WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. – If you keep your eyes on the sky Tuesday night, you may catch a glimpse of a NASA rocket. The Antares rocket is heading from Wallops Island to the International Space Station. “It’s the biggest one we launch, so it always provides a good show for folks to come out and see. It will be carrying supplies to the International Space Station,” said News Chief for Wallops Flight Facility Keith Koehler.