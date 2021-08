One month later, and two days spent under further county review, a permit for a large cannabis operation in the Industrial Park is now finalized. After receiving Planning Commission approval June 10, the permit allowed for four new 5,000 square-foot buildings; two for distribution of cannabis and cannabis products, one for non-volatile manufacturing of cannabis products and one for processing, as well as 10 different 2,000 square-foot nursery grow-tents on 6.9 acres at 311 Industrial Park Way in Weaverville. The project applicant is Tom Ballanco of Trinity Equipment and Materials.