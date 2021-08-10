Cancel
Teen Charged In West Town Carjacking, Lincoln Park Robbery

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago
CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a Monday afternoon carjacking in the West Town neighborhood, and a Monday robbery in Lincoln Park.

Police said the boy was arrested around 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of South Avers Avenue, after he was identified as one of the carjackers who stole a 30-year-old man’s vehicle by force less than an hour earlier in the 1300 block of West Ohio Street.

According to police, the boy was in possession of property stolen during a robbery the same day in the 1500 block of West Montana Street.

The boy has been charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking, and one misdemeanor count of theft.

Court information was not immediately available.

