Between Gotrons, Incest Baby reveals, and devolving relationship between Rick and Morty, last week's episode of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Adult Swim animated series gave viewers a ton more (dare we say) "canon" to process. That feeling doesn't look to be going away any time soon with this Sunday's episode "Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort" based on the cold open released today. As Beth, Jerry, Summer, and Morty head out for a bit of a family breather, Rick stays behind and uses his time to help a friend. Which friend? Based on what you're about to see, that friend would be Birdperson. And considering the title is based on Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, be prepared for some major heartbreak if Rick's plan to help Birdperson is what we think it is.