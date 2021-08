There is an old saying, “any publicity is good publicity.” No one seems to know the exact origin. It was for sure before all the cybersecurity hacks and ransomware attacks began to pop up, because it’s hard to escape from all the cybersecurity issues in the news. The questions is – do you want to be in the news for that? Way too much on that topic, regardless if the target was the Colonial Pipeline, local school system, or a restaurant, no one is immune. In fact, one report states over 70% of ransomware attacks target small business with an average demand of $116,000.