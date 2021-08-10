What Time Is ‘Hard Knocks’ on Tonight? How To Watch The Cowboys on ‘Hard Knocks’ Live

One tweet format nearly guaranteed to get you to go viral online these days is making a joke at the expense of the HBO Max app. Though not every version of the streamer across devices is a tire fire, many of them are, and the people at HBO Max know it all very well. In a major write-up from Vulture's Buffering comes details about how they're handling the troubles internally and their big plans for an all-new HBO Max app that's in the works and will hopefully fix the issues. As the outlet notes, the HBO Max app on Apple TV had major problems with fast forwarding/rewinding with Roku users also having their own fair share of glitches, but help is on the way.