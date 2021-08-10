Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

What Time Is ‘Hard Knocks’ on Tonight? How To Watch The Cowboys on ‘Hard Knocks’ Live

By Josh Sorokach
Decider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow bout them Cowboys? Fans will receive an all-access peek behind the curtain as America’s team gets the Hard Knocks treatment!. Debuting tonight on HBO and HBO Max, the five-episode season will follow training camp as Dallas hopes to rebound from a disappointing 2020 campaign that saw the team finish with a 6-10 record. If you’re looking for some additional Hard Knocks content, the official Hard Knocks podcast with also be back with new episodes. Hosted by NFL Network broadcaster Peter Schrager, the podcast will break down every episode of the new season.

decider.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Schrager
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Hard Knocks#American Football#Nfl Network#Google Chromecast#Hulu#Prime Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Great Denzel Washington Thriller Is Blowing Up On Streaming

The streaming wars have become more combative and heated than ever as new platforms regularly enter the mix, but one thing you can rely on whether we’re talking out Netflix, Amazon, Hulu or HBO Max, is that anything starring Denzel Washington is guaranteed to draw in an audience, regardless of how old or new the movie in question is.
TV & VideosETOnline.com

How to Stream TV for Free on Roku

Here's a fact: You don't need to pay a monthly fee to stream great shows and movies on your TV, thanks to Roku. For the uninitiated, Roku is an easy-to-use, digital streaming platform that features just about every subscription streaming service available, including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Paramount+, HBO Max and many more. There are also a number of apps filled with television shows and movies you can watch for free. The selection includes classic television (Star Trek, Degrassi) and modern television (CSI, Survivor, Black-ish), plus plenty of great movies, such as The Matrix, Terminator 2: Judgement Day and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. You can even catch some free Roku originals, such as The Demi Lovato Show.
TV & VideosCNET

Best live TV streaming service for cutting cable

Many people may have considered cutting the cable cord, but for that one show or channel that keeps them from taking the plunge. Enter live TV streaming services. These streaming services allow you to keep the familiar TV channels you love, as well as live sports (including NBA basketball and major league baseball) plus local and national news. All this with just an inexpensive streaming device -- no cable box or antenna required.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Rankings on August 6

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list on Friday, Aug. 6 still sees the teen treasure-hunting adventure Outer Banks at the top of the list, with the football drama All American right behind it at No. 2. Conspiracy theorists have bumped up the UFO docuseries Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified to the fourth spot, up two spots from yesterday. New to the list is the horror film Aftermath, about a young couple who move into a house where strange things start happening. It's not very good.
TV ShowsCNET

How to cut the cable cord in 2021

The cable box may be a familiar part of your household, but it's time to kick it to the curb. You don't need cable to watch all of the TV shows, movies, news and sporting events live or on-demand. And if you're used to your cable box's DVR, live TV streaming services offer cloud DVRs of their own that work in the same way, no box required. All you need to cut the cord is a good internet connection and the apps built into your smart TV or running on an inexpensive streamer, such as a Roku or Amazon Fire TV.
NFLPosted by
Best Life

7 New Netflix Shows You Can Watch This Weekend

Congratulations, you made it to Friday! That's no small feat, so you deserve to sit back, relax, and be entertained for the next couple of days. To that end, we've compiled some of the most promising (and weirdest) shows to be added to Netflix recently, including new premieres and seasons that just became streamable. This is quite the varied crop, with the latest season of the most popular show on TV, a reality series about truly heinous tattoos, and an animated series that will take you right back to the Saturday mornings of your childhood. Read on for our latest Netflix recommendations.
NFLAndroid Central

Every channel available on YouTube TV

YouTube TV boasts more than 85 live channels in its standard $65 per month package, including networks spanning news, sports, entertainment, and more. Subscribers also have the option to add a variety of premium channels and bundles to their monthly plan. Not sure where to start? Here's a list of all the channels available on YouTube TV right now.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Jeopardy!': Canceled NBC Show Gets Shoutout, and Its Star Is Ecstatic

Good Girls fans have not had much reason to celebrate lately, but the show got a shout-out from Jeopardy! during Monday's episode that had even star Mae Whitman celebrating. Good Girls ran four seasons and 50 episodes before it was canceled last month, and its series finale aired on July 22. Efforts to keep the show alive with a fifth season on Netflix ultimately did not pan out.
NFLthesource.com

SOURCE SPORTS: [WATCH] HBO Sports Set To Premiere ‘Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys’

HBO Sports and NFL Films are partnering with “America’s Team”, the Dallas Cowboys, for an unfiltered all-access look at what it takes to make it in the National Football League in Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys . This season’s five-episode series chronicles training camp with the five-time Super Bowl champion NFC East franchise and debuts Tuesday, August 10. Other hour-long episodes of the first sports-based reality series – and one of the fastest-turnaround programs on TV – debut subsequent Tuesdays at the same time, culminating in the Sept. 7 season finale.
NFLAwful Announcing

HBO releases trailer for Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys

HBO’s annual training camp docuseries Hard Knocks has taken a few knocks of its own in recent years. Last year’s two-team version focusing on the LA Rams and Chargers, respectively, wasn’t the ratings draw that other editions have been, and the weirdness of a pandemic season made things hard for everyone involved while muting a lot of fan interest. The venerable behind-the-scenes doc has a real shot to rebound this year though for one obvious reason: the Dallas Cowboys.
Cell PhonesComicBook

HBO Execs Confirm Plans to Fix HBO Max App With Whole New Experience

One tweet format nearly guaranteed to get you to go viral online these days is making a joke at the expense of the HBO Max app. Though not every version of the streamer across devices is a tire fire, many of them are, and the people at HBO Max know it all very well. In a major write-up from Vulture's Buffering comes details about how they're handling the troubles internally and their big plans for an all-new HBO Max app that's in the works and will hopefully fix the issues. As the outlet notes, the HBO Max app on Apple TV had major problems with fast forwarding/rewinding with Roku users also having their own fair share of glitches, but help is on the way.
TV & VideosDecider

When Will ‘Hard Knocks’ 2021 Episode 2 Be on HBO?

We’re living in the golden age of sports documentaries. Earlier today, Untold: Malice at the Palace debuted on Netflix, while 2021 has also delivered enthralling docs about the 1996 NBA Draft, TNT’s Inside the NBA, former WWE star Chyna, and let’s not forget about Season 3 of Vice TV’s absorbing docuseries Dark Side of the Ring. The cherry on top? HBO’s incredibly popular Hard Knocks has returned for yet another season of gridiron intrigue!

Comments / 1

Community Policy