It's a debate as old as time, and one that will be waged for as long as we continue to use the Queen's English, or something similar. Every part of this great nation of ours has different dialects and ways of saying the same thing. It's like the old argument of whether you drink pop, soda, or Coke. When I lived in New England, it seemed strange to refer to a drinking fountain as a "bubbler," I'd always called it a "fountain" or "water cooler." (There, a fountain is something in a park or backyard.)