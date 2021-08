What happens if you give young adults in France around $350 to spend on cultural events, music lessons and books?. They’ll buy Japanese graphic novels. In May, French President Emmanuel Macron rolled out an app called Culture Pass that gave every 18-year-old in France 300 euros (around $350) to spend at bookstores, record shops, tickets for movies and museums and even art lessons. And as of late July, 75% of the teenagers’ purchases have been for books, The New York Times reported, and around two-thirds of those books have been from the genre of Japanese graphic novels called manga.