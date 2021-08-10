Second Friday Night Gallery Crawls continue in Downtown West Jefferson

WEST JEFFERSON — What could be better than an evening in the mountains where the weather is cool, the people are friendly and artistic talent is abundant? Gallery Crawl in downtown West Jefferson is the place to be for all three. The Ashe County Arts Council will again sponsor Gallery Crawl on Aug. 13 from 5-7:30 p.m. Crawlers are invited to stroll the streets, visit the galleries, view the downtown murals and take advantage of the downtown restaurants.