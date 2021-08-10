Cancel
Hawaiian Airlines Will Mandate Vaccines for All US Employees

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHawaiian Airlines has become the latest domestic carrier to require all U.S. employees to take the COVID-19 vaccine, the company said. Peter Ingram, president and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines, made the announcement in a memo to all employees on Monday, saying that employees must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1.

