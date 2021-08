Need Guns N' Roses vinyl? We've got you covered on classics like Use Your Illusion and Appetite for Destruction over in our store — shop for those and so much more!. Guns N' Roses fans are built for extremely long gaps between releases, but the rain has finally come. The hard-rock vets have released a new song called "ABSUЯD" that marks their first piece of new music since their 2008 album, Chinese Democracy.