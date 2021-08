I learned a couple of years ago that when The Bottleneck has a secret show, it is best not to question it and just go. I followed this logic in 2018 and was able to see Panic! At The Disco at an intimate venue, which is a big deal when one considers the point they were at in their career. This thought process proved accurate yet again, as Mammoth WVH popped in on July 27, 2021. Meaning that the band’s first-ever show was held right here in Lawrence, Kansas on a Tuesday night in July…yeah, that happened.