You Probably Can’t Afford to Visit Disney’s Outrageously Expensive Galactic Starcruiser
In 1977’s Star Wars, Obi-Wan Kenobi promises Han Solo 17,000 credits for bringing Luke Skywalker, R2D2, C-3PO and himself to Alderaan. Han is ecstatic, telling Chewbacca this will allow them to pay off Jabba the Hutt. Of course, here in the real world, we have no idea how much 17,000 credits really is. But it does seem suspiciously less expensive to cover a debt with one of the galaxy’s most feared gangsters than visit Walt Disney World’s Galactic Starcruiser Star Wars hotel.observer.com
