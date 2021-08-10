You Probably Can’t Afford to Visit Disney’s Outrageously Expensive Galactic Starcruiser

Just how immersive is the upcoming Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser experience going to be? The Disney Imagineers working behind the scenes on the Orlando hotel/ride/lifestyle came out recently with their first full push regarding explaining to guests what they will step into should they book “passage” on the Galactic Starcruiser. They also revealed how much it’s going to cost visitors, and that’s a whole ‘nother conversation. But hilariously, the good folks at Walt Disney World Theme Parks apparently felt the need to go one step further and confirm to interested parties that, no, the “ship” does not actually bring you to space.