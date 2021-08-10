Cancel
Wisconsin State

Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 277: questions we have about the Wisconsin football offense

By Bucky's 5th Quarter
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBe sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!. On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got a little bit of basketball and plenty of football to discuss. To start, we discuss some Wisconsin basketball recruiting updates as multiple offers have been sent out in both the classes of 2022 and 2024.

