Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walterboro, SC

William Gregory McLeod

walterborolive.com
 4 days ago

Mr. William Gregory McLeod, 40, of Walterboro, entered into rest Saturday, August 7, 2021 at his residence. Born January 22, 1981 in Charleston, he was the son of Larry S. McLeod, Jr. and Diane Gregory McLeod .He was a cutter at Dayco. William was a “gamer to the max”. He enjoyed all types of games including computer and board games. He was a true hobbyist who enjoyed making pieces for his games and making things for his family. He loved his dogs but especially loved his family. He will always be remembered as a genuinely good person and beloved son and nephew.

walterborolive.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, SC
Walterboro, SC
Obituaries
City
Walterboro, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walterboro Chapel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
MilitaryNBC News

Biden authorizes 5,000 troops for Afghanistan amid Taliban advance

President Biden on Saturday authorized the deployment of 5,000 troops to Afghanistan amid a U.S. pullout that has emboldened the Taliban to take over multiple cities. "I have authorized the deployment of approximately 5,000 US troops to make sure we can have an orderly and safe drawdown of US personnel and other allied personnel and an orderly and safe evacuation of Afghans who helped our troops during our mission and those at special risk from the Taliban advance," Biden said in a statement.
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Dual Atlantic storms may impact US, Haiti in the next 48 hours

(CNN) — While Gulf storm Fred is anticipated to strengthen as it moves north toward the Florida Panhandle, additional alerts have been levied in the Caribbean regarding Tropical Storm Grace, which may affect recovery efforts following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti Saturday. A tropical storm watch is in effect...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 58

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 58 people, authorities said on Sunday, in the second natural disaster to strike Turkey this month. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Judge won't block Biden administration's new eviction moratorium

A federal judge declined Friday to block the moratorium on evictions imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a victory for the Biden administration's effort to keep renters in their homes during the Covid pandemic. U.S. District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich rejected an effort by a group of...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

D-backs’ Gilbert throws no-hitter in first career start

PHOENIX (AP) — There was Theodore, Bumpus and Bobo. Now there’s Tyler Gilbert. An aspiring electrician, the Diamondbacks left-hander delivered a shocker for the history books Saturday night. Gilbert became the fourth pitcher — and first in 68 years — to throw a no-hitter in his initial big league start,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy