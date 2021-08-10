William Gregory McLeod
Mr. William Gregory McLeod, 40, of Walterboro, entered into rest Saturday, August 7, 2021 at his residence. Born January 22, 1981 in Charleston, he was the son of Larry S. McLeod, Jr. and Diane Gregory McLeod .He was a cutter at Dayco. William was a "gamer to the max". He enjoyed all types of games including computer and board games. He was a true hobbyist who enjoyed making pieces for his games and making things for his family. He loved his dogs but especially loved his family. He will always be remembered as a genuinely good person and beloved son and nephew.
