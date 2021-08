It’s a question anyone who’s lived long enough in Las Vegas is eventually asked by their guests: “If you could only see one show while you’re in town, which one would it be?” For at least the last 10 years, that answer more often than not is probably Absinthe, a one-of-a-kind production in a one-of-a-kind venue that has been drawing rave reviews since it debuted on the Strip in 2011. It’s the kind of show you can’t wait to tell everyone about once you’ve seen it.