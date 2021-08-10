Justin Taylor Says He Wants to Create a Syracuse Super Class

Kamari Lands was the first domino to fall for Syracuse’s Class of ’22. When he committed in April all signs pointed to the Orange using that as a carrot for other big recruits. Then Justin Taylor committed to SU, and suddenly the class was discussed as one of the best in the nation. The Fizz caught up with Taylor for an exclusive conversation, and sure enough the sharpshooter confirmed what we had all hoped. Lands was a huge draw for Taylor to also commit to the Orange.