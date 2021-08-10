Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

Justin Taylor Says He Wants to Create a Syracuse Super Class

By Damon Amendolara
orangefizz.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKamari Lands was the first domino to fall for Syracuse’s Class of ’22. When he committed in April all signs pointed to the Orange using that as a carrot for other big recruits. Then Justin Taylor committed to SU, and suddenly the class was discussed as one of the best in the nation. The Fizz caught up with Taylor for an exclusive conversation, and sure enough the sharpshooter confirmed what we had all hoped. Lands was a huge draw for Taylor to also commit to the Orange.

orangefizz.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
Syracuse, NY
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Nba#Fizz#Cny#Nike#Acc#Unc#Nba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Syracuse, NYorangefizz.net

Why is SU Hoops Suddenly a Recruiting Hotbed?

Alright, nobody is complaining, but it’s a fair question. Fresh off the heels of the ACC’s ninth best recruiting year in 2020, and then the 11th best recruiting pool in the conference in 2021, Syracuse basketball already reeled in three four-stars in 2022. That ranks second in the ACC with only North Carolina in front of them. All of a sudden, 2022 has SU’s recruiting class ranked fifth in the nation. What changed from the dark days of Syracuse recruiting (2017-2020) when the Orange never cracked the top-30?
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Justin Taylor Transferring to IMG Academy

Syracuse basketball commit Justin Taylor is transferring to IMG Academy for his senior year of high school, the 2022 shooting guard announced on his Instagram page Sunday. Taylor will join fellow Orange pledge Quadir Copeland, a 2022 point guard, at IMG this coming season. "I think with the uncertainty of...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Taylor, Copeland Teaming Up at IMG is Great for Syracuse Basketball

Two Syracuse commits are headed south to wrap up their high school careers, and that is tremendous news for the Orange basketball program. Shooting guard commit Justin Taylor announced his decision to transfer to IMG Academy for his senior season, and will join point guard Quadir Copeland at the school. Copeland announced his transfer back in April.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Syracuse native, former Syracuse star Felisha Legette-Jack is ‘very interested’ in Syracuse women’s basketball job

Felisha Legette-Jack had just finished a Buffalo Bulls team meeting Monday when she checked her phone and saw the volume of messages it contained. Syracuse University announced Quentin Hillsman had resigned as its head women’s head basketball coach. That announcement triggered natural speculation of who might replace him. And Legette-Jack,...
Syracuse, NYchatsports.com

Syracuse Basketball: Newly offered 2022 big man is about to blow up

Syracuse Orange men's basketball, Syracuse University, Northfield Mount Hermon School, Peter Carey. Syracuse basketball (Mandatory Credit: Doug McSchooler-USA TODAY Sports) With 2022 four-star power forward Kyle Filipowski and 2022 four-star center Donovan Clingan no longer options for Syracuse basketball, the Orange has set its sights on other big men in this class, including the recently offered Peter Carey.
Syracuse, NYorangefizz.net

Syracuse Soars into Top 5 for the Class of 2022 Rankings

First it was Kamari Lands. Then it was Justin Taylor. Now it’s Quadir Copeland. What does it mean? It’s a top 5 recruiting class for the Class of 2022 according to 247 Sports. Currently, only Ohio State, Kansas, UNC and UConn sit above the Orange. Not even Duke’s class with SU target Kyle Filipowski ranks ahead of Syracuse (the Blue Devils are currently 9th).
College Sportssportswar.com

Cam Johnson Commits, X. Simmons flips to Mizzou

They differ on composite 247 by .006 so essentially the same ranking ** -- hokietom87 08/15/2021 08:50AM. .desiree is already messing with our recruits? whit created a monster. ** -- squarerootofone 08/14/2021 9:11PM. Simmons a 3*, not a 4*. Not big loss, VT has 4 LBs from 2021. ** --...
Syracuse, NYsujuiceonline.com

What’s left for Syracuse basketball in its 2022 class?

JJ Starling, 6-4 G JJ Starling is a Central New York native and at 6-4 is a four star combo guard currently ranked No. 6 at his position on 247 Sports. Growing up playing in Baldwinsville, NY, Starling has had the Syracuse staff’s attention since the start of junior high school.
College Sportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

UCF’s Gus Malzahn, Travis Williams reflect on legacy of former FSU coach Bobby Bowden

UCF coach Gus Malzahn counted former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden as one of his influences in his more than 30-plus year coaching career. “I was a young coach and I was trying to model myself after first of all a Christian coach and a guy that did things right that was well respected and Coach Bowden and [Nebraska] Coach [Tom] Osborne were the two guys that I said I would love to be like them someday,” said Malzahn.
Syracuse, NYDaily Orange

Syracuse adds 3-star guard Quadir Copeland to 2022 recruiting class

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Quadir Copeland has announced his commitment to Syracuse on Instagram. The three-star guard joins the Orange’s Class of 2022 alongside four-star commits Justin Taylor and Kamari Lands. Copeland chose Syracuse over Maryland, DePaul, Miami...

Comments / 0

Community Policy