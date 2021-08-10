License plate reader catches stolen car, suspect
A Fort Myers Beach man was arrested Monday night after a license plate reader detected him driving a stolen car. Kenneth Ray, 48, drove a blue Hyundai through a license plate reader while heading to Fort Myers Beach after 11 p.m. Lee County Sheriff’s deputies were notified that it belonged to a stolen vehicle and found the car, pulling Ray over. Ray got out of the car and ran from the deputies, but was caught after a brief chase. During the investigation, deputies found Ray did not have a driver’s license.www.winknews.com
Comments / 1