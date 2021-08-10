Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Myers Beach, FL

License plate reader catches stolen car, suspect

WINKNEWS.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Fort Myers Beach man was arrested Monday night after a license plate reader detected him driving a stolen car. Kenneth Ray, 48, drove a blue Hyundai through a license plate reader while heading to Fort Myers Beach after 11 p.m. Lee County Sheriff’s deputies were notified that it belonged to a stolen vehicle and found the car, pulling Ray over. Ray got out of the car and ran from the deputies, but was caught after a brief chase. During the investigation, deputies found Ray did not have a driver’s license.

www.winknews.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
County
Lee County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#License Plate#Stolen Car#Plate Reader
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
MilitaryNBC News

Biden authorizes 5,000 troops for Afghanistan amid Taliban advance

President Biden on Saturday authorized the deployment of 5,000 troops to Afghanistan amid a U.S. pullout that has emboldened the Taliban to take over multiple cities. "I have authorized the deployment of approximately 5,000 US troops to make sure we can have an orderly and safe drawdown of US personnel and other allied personnel and an orderly and safe evacuation of Afghans who helped our troops during our mission and those at special risk from the Taliban advance," Biden said in a statement.
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Dual Atlantic storms may impact US, Haiti in the next 48 hours

(CNN) — While Gulf storm Fred is anticipated to strengthen as it moves north toward the Florida Panhandle, additional alerts have been levied in the Caribbean regarding Tropical Storm Grace, which may affect recovery efforts following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti Saturday. A tropical storm watch is in effect...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 58

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 58 people, authorities said on Sunday, in the second natural disaster to strike Turkey this month. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Judge won't block Biden administration's new eviction moratorium

A federal judge declined Friday to block the moratorium on evictions imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a victory for the Biden administration's effort to keep renters in their homes during the Covid pandemic. U.S. District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich rejected an effort by a group of...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

D-backs’ Gilbert throws no-hitter in first career start

PHOENIX (AP) — There was Theodore, Bumpus and Bobo. Now there’s Tyler Gilbert. An aspiring electrician, the Diamondbacks left-hander delivered a shocker for the history books Saturday night. Gilbert became the fourth pitcher — and first in 68 years — to throw a no-hitter in his initial big league start,...

Comments / 1

Community Policy