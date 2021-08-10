The report card is in! Lennar New Jersey gets straight A's
HAMILTON, N.J. (PRWEB) August 10, 2021. Looking for a reputable builder with Straight A’s? Look no further than Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B). From townhomes to single-family homes, multi-generational living and resort-style active adult communities, Lennar NJ has the home you have been searching for – especially if you are looking to live in northern New Jersey. Just ask the many homebuyers who have chosen a new Lennar home. In fact, recent data shows 98 percent of customers are satisfied with Lennar New Jersey’s Sales Team.www.sfgate.com
