Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

How to keep your child safe from the delta variant

Posted by 
WHYY
WHYY
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s inevitable that when kids mix — returning from camp or heading back to school — germs spread. And in a pandemic year fueled by the delta variant, some of those germs may cause COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advice for keeping your child protected from this highly contagious version of the coronavirus now and this fall: Mask up in schools and other crowded venues, and make sure everyone age 12 and older in the family gets a COVID-19 shot.

whyy.org

Comments / 0

WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Delta#Child Care#Cat#Fever#Covid#Boston Medical Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

Has anyone died from Covid who has been fully vaccinated?

"A PANDEMIC of the unvaccinated" has now become synonymous with coronavirus cases rampaging across the country. As cases of Covid-19 continue to soar thanks to the spread of the Delta variant, many already vaccinated people are wondering how their jabs would fare. What are breakthrough cases?. Some people who have...
KidsNPR

As Children's COVID Cases Surge, There's Another Virus On The Rise

Early versions of COVID-19 largely spared children but the delta variant proved to be much less discriminating, and has led to more child hospitalizations. Now, health care workers on the front lines say there is another frightening prospect looming: a surge in children diagnosed with a combination of COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
RelationshipsAOL Corp

Soleil Moon Frye's children have COVID-19. How experts recommend you protect your kids from the Delta variant.

Actress Soleil Moon Frye is warning parents about COVID-19 after revealing that three of her children have the virus. “Please take a moment to read this,” the Punky Brewster star captioned a photo on Instagram of herself with four of her children. “If your children are having symptoms, please get them tested. I thought my son had a cold or a fever, I did not know that he had Covid 19. With the encouragement of our doctor I had him tested. He tested positive.”
KidsNew York Post

CDC investigating possible long-haul COVID-19 in children

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that it’s investigating possible cases of long-haul COVID-19 among children —even after they only experienced mild cases. Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said that they are looking at data that suggests that some children are still suffering from lingering side effects after...
Pharmaceuticalscbs4indy.com

CDC recommends extra COVID vaccine doses for vulnerable Americans

INDIANAPOLIS — The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices unanimously voted to allow a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines for those with compromised immune systems. The new guidance comes just one day after the FDA amended its original Emergency Use Authorization to say transplant recipients and others with severely weakened...
Akron, OHtimes-gazette.com

New year, new COVID guidelines: Here's how to keep your kids safe in school

A new school year begins next week for some area districts. As teachers, students and parents prepare and the COVID-19 pandemic lingers, with new virus strains emerging, safety becomes a top concern. Health care organizations throughout the state, including Akron’s Children's Hospital, Cleveland Clinic and the Ohio Department of Health,...
Kearney, NEfoxnebraska.com

Two Rivers: how to keep your child healthy for good learning experience

KEARNEY, Neb. — With school just around the corner, health experts are encouraging families to keep their kids healthy for the best learning experience possible. Chris Fankhauser, health coalition coordinator with the Two Rivers Public Health Department gives us some important health facts:. Identify stress in children:. oChange in behavior.
Grocery & Supermaketocmomblog.com

How To Ensure That Your Baby Is Healthy And Safe From Toxins

Many parents are worried about their little ones’ health, and it’s important to know that you can do your part in ensuring that they’re healthy. With so many chemicals, toxins, and pollutants being introduced into our environment daily, it is more important than ever to take precautions to reduce the risks for our babies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy